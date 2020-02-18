|
|
PITTSBURG - Janet Lynn Spangler, 66 of Pittsburg, KS died Friday, February 14, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg.
Memorial services will be 11 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the PittNaz Church in Pittsburg with Pastor Kyle Rogers officiating. Inurnment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the PSU Campus Christians; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Condolences and additional obituary information may be found at www.bathnaylor.com. Services are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522. S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 18, 2020