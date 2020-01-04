Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker Mortuary - Joplin
1502 S. Joplin Ave
Joplin, MO 64804
(417) 623-4321
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First Church of The Nazarene
816 E. Quincy St.
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
First Church of The Nazarene
816 E. Quincy St.
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Rutledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Ruth Rutledge


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Ruth Rutledge Obituary
Janet Ruth Rutledge, 75 of Riverton, KS passed from this life on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, MO.

Janet was born August 2, 1944 in Granby, MO to the union of James Parker and Mary Elizabeth (Bowman) Craig. Janet was united in marriage to Ralph Vincent Rutledge on April 3, 1965 in Baxter Springs, KS. Janet and her husband owned and operated Dairy Crème in Riverton, KS for many years, before she started babysitting kids at her home until 2015. Janet also sold Mary Kay products for over 20 years. Janet enjoyed scrap booking and spending time with her family.

Janet is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Polly Johnson, Judy Miller, and Connie Richey.

Janet is survived by her husband Ralph Rutledge; two sons, Vincent Craig Rutledge and wife Vickie of Anderson, S.C., and Scott Eugene Rutledge and wife Lisa of Pittsburg, KS; sister, Peggy Overholt of Springfield, MO; along with four grandchildren, Blaine Rutledge, J.P. Rutledge, Natalie Rutledge, and Shawnda Rutledge.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the First Church of The Nazarene, 816 E. Quincy St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Rev. Don Daniels and Rev. Kyle Rogers will officiate. Family will receive friends immediately following the services. Janet has been entrusted to Derfelt's Baxter Chapel for cremation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -