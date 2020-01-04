|
Janet Ruth Rutledge, 75 of Riverton, KS passed from this life on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, MO.
Janet was born August 2, 1944 in Granby, MO to the union of James Parker and Mary Elizabeth (Bowman) Craig. Janet was united in marriage to Ralph Vincent Rutledge on April 3, 1965 in Baxter Springs, KS. Janet and her husband owned and operated Dairy Crème in Riverton, KS for many years, before she started babysitting kids at her home until 2015. Janet also sold Mary Kay products for over 20 years. Janet enjoyed scrap booking and spending time with her family.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Polly Johnson, Judy Miller, and Connie Richey.
Janet is survived by her husband Ralph Rutledge; two sons, Vincent Craig Rutledge and wife Vickie of Anderson, S.C., and Scott Eugene Rutledge and wife Lisa of Pittsburg, KS; sister, Peggy Overholt of Springfield, MO; along with four grandchildren, Blaine Rutledge, J.P. Rutledge, Natalie Rutledge, and Shawnda Rutledge.
The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the First Church of The Nazarene, 816 E. Quincy St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Rev. Don Daniels and Rev. Kyle Rogers will officiate. Family will receive friends immediately following the services. Janet has been entrusted to Derfelt's Baxter Chapel for cremation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 4, 2020