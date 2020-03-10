|
PITTSBURG- Janice Fleske, 71, of Pittsburg, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at 1:13 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 27, 1948, at Pittsburg, the daughter of George E. and Ruby Lorene (Filby) Hudson. She attended local schools and graduated from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1976.
On September 4, 1965, she was united in marriage to John Fleske at Hepler, Kansas.
Mrs. Fleske worked for her son, at Sears for a few years. But mostly, Janice enjoyed being around family. Spoiling her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren were among her favorite things to do.
Janice loved our Lord Jesus and served as a member of St. John Lutheran Church and later was a member and attended Trinity Baptist Church. Her hobbies were numerous and mostly centered around helping and minister to others. She loved children and used her talent of crocheting to minister to them. Janice taught crocheting at St. John Lutheran Church. She made 1000's of hats to donate to Wesley House and to cancer patients throughout the hospital. She crocheted receiving blankets to newborns at the hospital. She also helped with "Kids Can Cook" in Pittsburg. After the class, she surprised the kids by giving each of them crocheted potholders. Some other hobbies that she enjoyed were fishing and horseback riding and was a member of the Crawford County Saddle Club.
Survivors include her husband John E. Fleske of the home; her daughters, Tammy Wilcox and her husband, Sylvain; a son, John A. Fleske and his wife, Suezette; her daughter, Beth Eckles and her husband, Troy; a sister, Karan Diana Thomas and her husband, Matt; She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, George David Hudson and two sisters, Joyce Brooks and Katharine Wilkins.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday (March 12), at the Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Jordan Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Brenner Mortuary. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday to sign the register. The family suggests memorials be given to American Breast Cancer Association. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 10, 2020