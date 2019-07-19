|
|
Linda Lou Scales lost her precious son, Jason Benjamen Scales, on June 5, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1977 at Mt. Carmel Medical Center in Pittsburg, KS. Remembering Jason as a child, he was such a sweet little guy. Although he was not a child when he left us, but a grown man, he was Linda Lou's son and the highlight of her life.
Jason, or JB, as his mother called him, grew up in Girard and Arma. He lived in Italy for four years, returning to graduate from Northeast High School in 1995. Jason was close to his maternal grandparents, Hilton Benjamen and Mildred Scales, and lived with them for a while when his stepfather finished up his tour of duty in the military.
He was the owner and operator of JB's Tree and Lawn Care for over eighteen years. He loved the outdoors and took great pride in caring for his clients' manicured lawns. He felt that it was his calling to care for GOD's gifts.
He came from a very large, tight-knit family and had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Living Faith Church and will be officiated by Rick Prideaux. The service will be held at the Living Faith Church of the Nazarene at 510 E. 47 Highway, just east of Chicken Annies, Girard, where Jason chose to worship. He had a strong faith.
Donations are requested in the form of contributions to a memorial to be permanently displayed at Northeast High School. Remit to: Linda Lou Scales FBO The Jason Scales Memorial to Northeast High School, 403 N. Labette, Frontenac, KS 66763.
NO parent should ever have to bury a child. Linda asks that you please remember all parents who have ever lost a child in your prayers tonight and every night. Ask GOD to relieve the incredible pain and suffering the parent of a child lost goes through. They will carry this with them for the rest of their lives. So To Linda Lou and all Jason's family and friends (and those who aren't my friends) who are living with the loss they should not have to bear.
Published in Morning Sun on July 19, 2019