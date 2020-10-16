PITTSBURG - Javier Castaneda-Castillo, 65, of Pittsburg, KS passed away on October 09, 2020, at KU Med Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Javier was born on September 20, 1955, to Jesus and Adelisa Castillo Rivera in Aguascalientes, Mexico. He married Maria Del Rosario Ornelas de Luna on December 30, 1977, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

He is survived by four sons, Francisco Javier Castaneda, Andres Castaneda, Jesus Adrian Castaneda, and Leonardo Daniel Castaneda; two daughters, Maria Guadalupe Bocanegra and Rosario del Pilar Mendez, all of Pittsburg, KS; a brother Refugio Castaneda Castillo and seven sisters; twenty three grandchildren, Yoselin, Francisco, Mia, Lesly, Daniel, Sophia, Citlalli, Camila, Elias, Genaro, Samantha, Adrian, Lulita, Jovanny, Daniel, Diego, Kailey, Adriana, Leo, David, Esvin, Eva, and Analy.

The Parrish Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will follow the Rosary with Father Jorge Lopez as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store