Javier Castaneda-Castillo
1955 - 2020
PITTSBURG - Javier Castaneda-Castillo, 65, of Pittsburg, KS passed away on October 09, 2020, at KU Med Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Javier was born on September 20, 1955, to Jesus and Adelisa Castillo Rivera in Aguascalientes, Mexico. He married Maria Del Rosario Ornelas de Luna on December 30, 1977, in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
He is survived by four sons, Francisco Javier Castaneda, Andres Castaneda, Jesus Adrian Castaneda, and Leonardo Daniel Castaneda; two daughters, Maria Guadalupe Bocanegra and Rosario del Pilar Mendez, all of Pittsburg, KS; a brother Refugio Castaneda Castillo and seven sisters; twenty three grandchildren, Yoselin, Francisco, Mia, Lesly, Daniel, Sophia, Citlalli, Camila, Elias, Genaro, Samantha, Adrian, Lulita, Jovanny, Daniel, Diego, Kailey, Adriana, Leo, David, Esvin, Eva, and Analy.
The Parrish Rosary will be prayed at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A Memorial Mass of Christian burial will follow the Rosary with Father Jorge Lopez as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.


Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Rosary
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
