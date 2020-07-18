PITTSBURG- Jeannine Armstrong, a long-time resident of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away on July 14, 2020 in Mount Pleasant, SC.

Born Jeannine Ann Heath on June 27, 1929, to loving parents Orville and Suson Duncan Heath, she had an early gift for music. She began playing piano and organ for the First Christian Church of Chetopa, KS, at age 11 and teaching piano lessons at age 14.

She grew close to a young man named Marvin Armstrong through music, accompanying

him while he sang in church services. The two were married June 3,1950.

Jeannine earned her teaching certificate and taught fifth grade in the Chetopa Elementary School System until 1951. The couple moved to Pittsburg and spent most of their lives there, raising two sons, Jeffrey and Brian. Jeannine learned morse code from Marvin, a railroad man, and worked as a relief telegraph operator for Missouri Pacific Railroad.

A proud member of the Cherokee Nation, Jeannine was a longtime member of the

Order of the Eastern Star, sister organization to the Masons, where Marvin was a 33rd

Degree Mason of the Scottish Rites.

She was a talented musician, and played many instruments, but teaching piano was

her life's work. She taught daily to ensure she could to put two sons through college and

medical school.

Jeannine taught piano lessons long after retirement age. Every day after school let

out, a full roster of kids from kindergarten to college arrived at the Armstrong home for

their weekly lessons. The walls of the basement stairwell were covered in pictures and

newspaper articles of her students. Only in her early eighties, after 65 years, did she

finally retire. Her students, now parents, grandparents, and professionals, were her pride

and joy. Many came back to visit long after they became adults themselves.

She was a beloved grandmother. In 2016, after Marvin's passing and her own ailing

health, she moved to South Carolina to be near her younger son Brian. After 91 years of

playing music on earth, she has gone home to play music for the angels and her lost baby.

Jeannine was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and son Gregory. She is survived by two sons: Jeffrey Armstrong, MD, (Janet True) of Kerrville, TX; Brian Armstrong, MD (Ann Louise) of Isle of Palms, SC; grandchildren Matthew Armstrong of Denver, CO, Caitlin Walter, LTJG, US Navy, Gillian Armstrong of Irvine, CA, and Ciara Armstrong of Isle of Palms, SC; sister-in-law Corrine Moore (Vernon) of Otis Orchards, WA; and cousins Sue Headley (Harry) and Martha Sue Walker.

A Memorial Service will be held in Kansas when COVID-19 conditions allow for gatherings.



