Pittsburg-Jeffrey "Jeff" Martin Switlik, age 55 of Pittsburg, KS passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his home.
Jeff was born January 11, 1964 to John Andrew and Marie Jeanette (Every) Switlik in Parsons, KS; and lived in the area for most of his life. After high school, he obtained two Associate's Degrees; an Electrician's Degree and also a Forestry Degree. Serving our Nation in the US Navy was something that Jeff was most proud of, and he was awarded The National Defense Medal after fighting the War in Iraq. On February 18, 2000 Jeff married Shaun L. Newell. Shaun preceded him in death January 21, 2006. Then on July 2, 2011 Jeff was united in marriage to Bobbi Jean Timmons in Pittsburg, KS; She survives of the home. Jeff was a member of Our Lady of Lords Catholic Church in Pittsburg. He was also a member of the Audubon Society. He had a very strong work ethic, and was employed by Vanbeceleare's Machine Shop in Pittsburg, and later worked for the City of Pittsburg in Maintenance. Some of Jeff's hobbies included beekeeping and fishing, and he could fix absolutely anything. He loved the outdoors and riding his motorcycle.
Also surviving Jeff are one son Luke Andrew Switlik of the home; two step-sons Christian Hyde of Pittsburg and Marion Hyde of Pittsburg; step-daughter: Elyse Rodaway of Girard; three brothers: Raymond (wife Jacque) Switlik of Bonbrook, Texas, Robert Switlik of Baxter Springs, and Roch Switlik of San Fransisco, CA; four sisters: Janet Bolin of Baxter Springs, Christine Barnes (husband Terry) of Pittsburg, Claire (husband Richard) Peak of Pittsburg, and Sara "Sally" (husband Kipp) Riddle of Pittsburg; two step grandchildren Addison Prettyman and Ashlynn Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, and three brothers: John Andrew Switlik, Bernard Thomas Switlik, and Stephen Joseph Switlik.
Cremation arrangements are being handled through Derfelt Funeral Home of Columbus, KS. The family and church will host a Rosary Service August 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lords Catholic Church in Pittsburg, at 9:30 AM. Directly following the service will be a Memorial Service at 10:00 AM. Father Jerome Spexarth will officiate. In lieu of flowers family suggests contributing to a memorial fund for Luke's education. These may be left at the church or mailed to our Lady of Lourdes parish office. Online condolences may be left for the family atderfeltfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 1, 2019