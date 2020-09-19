1/
Jeffrey Patrick Mullen
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGETOWN, TX - Jeffrey Patrick Mullen, 50, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Georgetown, Texas.
Mr. Mullen was born October 3, 1969 at Mountain View, California the son of Joseph M. and Carol A. Davis Mullen. He was employed by J. Crew Distribution Center in Arden, North Carolina for the last 14 years. Jeff was at his happiest when hiking and camping, watching the Clemson Tigers and Dallas Cowboys, and playing card games with his family.
Survivors include his father, Joseph Mullen, his brother, Mike (Kim) Mullen, nephews, Jeremy
and Jared, great nephew, Jacob, his sister, Julie (Mac) Perry, his aunt and godmother, Pat Hutton, and his aunt, Teresa Hutton. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Mullen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 A.M. Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas with Father Floyd McKinney as the celebrant. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. Rosary will be said at 9:30 A.M. Monday as St. Joseph Catholic Church prior the mass. The family suggests memorials be made to the Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com/ways-give) in Jeff's name. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedene Funeral Home
517 E. Washington
Arma, KS 66712
620-347-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedene Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved