HUTCHINSON - Jeffrey Todd Mundhenke, 51, of Hutchinson, passed away September 8, 2020, at his home. He was born on February 3, 1969, in Wichita.

The beloved son of Gary and Sherry Mundhenke, he wrestled and played football while attending Hutchinson High School. Jeff then graduated from Pittsburg State University, where he was starting tackle on the 1991 National Championship football team. He was a locomotive engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad. Among many recreational pursuits he loved biking, disc golf, and volunteering at the Hutchinson Animal Shelter. However, nothing was as important to Jeff as family.

On November 25, 1995, Jeff married the love of his life, Christy Jo Smith. She survives as do their three children, Ciara of Elgin, Illinois, Derek of Kansas City, Missouri, and Veronika of the home. He is also survived by his mother, Sherry Mundhenke of Hutchinson; sister, Sarah Waggoner (John) of Burrton; sister-in-law, Wendy Furbeck (Darren) of Dearborn, Missouri; three nieces; two nephews; a great niece and nephew; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by: his father; Gary Mundhenke; his in-laws, Teddy Smith and Warren Smith; two brothers-in-law, Larry Smith and Eric Sierck; one aunt; and one uncle.

Jeff was the proverbial "gentle giant". A big man, but he had an even bigger heart! Jeff never met a stranger, only friends he hadn't met before. He was passionate about the fair treatment of people and of animals; stories of his animal rescues are myriad. His was a kind a loving soul that will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Lakeside Event Center, 116 N. Plum, Inman. Everyone is welcome to stay for a meal following the service. Per Jeff's desire to respect the safety of others, the family asks that everyone wear a mask and practice socially distant seating.

Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, through Saturday, September 19, 2020, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cause for Paws, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.



