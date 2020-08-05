COLUMBUS- Jeffrey Todd Simpson, age 50, passed away at 6:42 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO following an illness.

Jeff was born on July 2, 1970 in Fort Scott, KS. His parents were Billy Lee and Gayle Carlene (Mayhood) Simpson. He was a lifetime resident of Columbus, KS.

He acquired an Associate Degree in Mortuary Science at Kansas City Kansas Community College. He then worked at Murdock Funeral Home for many years prior to owning and operating Simpson Funeral Home in Columbus, KS for a few years.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Columbus, KS. He was also a member of the Columbus Lions Club, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce where he was formerly on the board of directors, the Prudence Masonic Lodge #100 in Columbus, KS, the Pursel Order of Eastern Star #100 in Columbus, KS, and the Mirza Shrine in Pittsburg, KS.

He married Shelly K Wait on April 4, 1992 and later divorced.

Surviving are two daughters, Ashley R Brownfield (husband, Scott) of Joplin, MO and Baylee K Simpson of Fayetteville, AR; and his father and stepmother, Bill and Sue Simpson of Columbus, KS.

He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother, Jason B Simpson.

Masonic rites will be at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus, KS. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests those in attendance wear face masks due to COVID restrictions.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus, KS. Neal Martin will officiate. Burial will be in Lone Elm Cemetery in rural Columbus, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope for MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Foundation in care of the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store