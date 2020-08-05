1/
Jeffrey Todd Simpson
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBUS- Jeffrey Todd Simpson, age 50, passed away at 6:42 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO following an illness.
Jeff was born on July 2, 1970 in Fort Scott, KS. His parents were Billy Lee and Gayle Carlene (Mayhood) Simpson. He was a lifetime resident of Columbus, KS.
He acquired an Associate Degree in Mortuary Science at Kansas City Kansas Community College. He then worked at Murdock Funeral Home for many years prior to owning and operating Simpson Funeral Home in Columbus, KS for a few years.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Columbus, KS. He was also a member of the Columbus Lions Club, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce where he was formerly on the board of directors, the Prudence Masonic Lodge #100 in Columbus, KS, the Pursel Order of Eastern Star #100 in Columbus, KS, and the Mirza Shrine in Pittsburg, KS.
He married Shelly K Wait on April 4, 1992 and later divorced.
Surviving are two daughters, Ashley R Brownfield (husband, Scott) of Joplin, MO and Baylee K Simpson of Fayetteville, AR; and his father and stepmother, Bill and Sue Simpson of Columbus, KS.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother, Jason B Simpson.
Masonic rites will be at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus, KS. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home. The family requests those in attendance wear face masks due to COVID restrictions.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Derfelt Funeral Home in Columbus, KS. Neal Martin will officiate. Burial will be in Lone Elm Cemetery in rural Columbus, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope for MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Foundation in care of the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus
132 E. Pine
Columbus, KS 66725
620-429-2795
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Derfelt Funeral Home-Columbus - Columbus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved