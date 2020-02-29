|
HARRISONVILLE, MO- Jennie (Lipasek) Fontaine, 99 of Harrisonville, MO died Wednesday February 26, 2020 at the Crown Care Center in Harrisonville.
She was born June 30 1920 in Franklin, KS the daughter of Frank and Mary (Cukiati) Lipasek.
On February 26, 1941 she was united in marriage to Frank Fontaine, Jr.; he preceded her in death April 7, 1985.
Jennie was a homemaker and an avid gardener.
Survivors include a son-in-law Michael Gerant of Peculiar, MO two granddaughters: Jennie (Alfredo) Gonzalez of Raymore, MO and Christa (Shawn) Cunningham of Pittsburg, KS; two grandsons: Mike (Sheila) Gerant, Jr. of Peculiar and Frankie (Andi) Fontaine of Pittsburg along with 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a son George Fontaine, a daughter JoAnn Gerant, 5 brothers and 5 sisters.
Funeral services will be 11am Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until service time. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be made to the ; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 29, 2020