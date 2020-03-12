|
JOPLIN, MO- Jennifer Smedley, loving mother and grandmother, passed from this life Friday, March 6, 2020‚ age 45. She had been ill for some time. She was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to parents Richard Grassi and Linda K. Cobb.
Jennifer has five children, Samantha, Hailey, Ryan‚ Kyle and Brandon Oxford.
She is survived by her children, her Aunt Beverly Reynolds‚ her husband, Shelby Smedley; her
father, of Topeka; her step father‚ Clyde Black‚ her son in law‚ Gaige Cox‚ her brothers Jamie
Black and Robert L. Grassi‚ Sister Angie Waltemire, of Wichita‚ her previous husband‚ Michael
Oxford and family friends David Foster and Angie Sargent all of Joplin.
She was preceded in death by her mother and grandparents‚ Robert and Arlene Cobb. She has
4 grandchildren‚ Landon‚ Addison‚ Jaxon and James who loved her very much and will miss her
dearly.
In lieu of flowers‚ the family requests donations to Mount Hope Church of Christ‚ Joplin‚ in care
of Parker Mortuary. A memorial will be held for Jennifer at Mount Hope Church of Christ on
Friday‚ March 20th 2020‚ at 1 pm. All are welcome as we celebrate the life of a wonderful
woman and amazing mother and grandmother.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 12, 2020