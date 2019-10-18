|
OVERLAND PARK - Jerry L. Cox, 70, of Overland Park, KS and former resident of Pittsburg, KS died October 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Jerry was born March 26, 1949 in Leota, Kansas to Ray and Hazel (Swartz) Cox.
He enjoyed volunteering at the SKIL Resource Center, playing bingo and riding his scooter all over town.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, 12 brothers and sisters and his dog Susie. Services will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 18, 2019