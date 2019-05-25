|
|
Jerry Wayne Smith, 64, of Carl Junction, Missouri, passed away at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine, Texas following a sudden illness. From Jerry's generosity as a registered organ donor, several lives will be blessed.
He was born May 29, 1954 at Pittsburg, Kansas, the son of Wallace and Margie (Stevens) Smith. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Biology and a Master's degree in Science Education.
On December 27, 1975, he was united in marriage to Sally Ummel at Carthage, Missouri. She survives at the family home.
Jerry worked at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia from 1979 to 1989; MIT in Cambridge, Massachusetts from 1990 to 1993; Sprint in Kansas City from 1994 to 2003; Pittsburg State University as Director of Information Services from 2004 to 2008; and worked at Campus Works Inc in Bradenton, Florida as Leadership and Technology Consultant from 2009 until the present.
Membership was held in the Christ's Church of Oronogo, where Jerry was very involved. Jerry and Sally were also Foster parents for several years.
In addition to his wife, Sally, he is survived by his parents, Wallace and Margie Smith of Mindenmines, Missouri; two sons, Steve Smith of Carl Junction, Missouri and Michael Taylor (Lorraine) of Indianapolis, Indiana; four daughters, Heather Smith of Little Rock, Arkansas, Ely Daniel (James) of Toluca, Mexico, Rachel Emery Goll of Warner Robbins, Georgia and Joy Haspels (John) of Nairobi, Kenya; two brothers, Gary Smith (Sondra) and Kevin Smith (Nancy) both of Mindenmines, Missouri; a sister, Joan Cantrell (Clint) of Mindenmines, Missouri; and ten grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, (May 29th) at the Christ's Church of Oronogo, in the Student Ministry East building at the north end of the campus with Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Nashville Cemetery, Nashville, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Christ's Church of Oronogo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Christ's Church of Oronogo &/or the Franklin Graham's Samaritan Purse. Memorials may be left at or sent to Brenner Mortuary. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on May 25, 2019