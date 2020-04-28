|
PITTSBURG- Jessie Jean Williams Angel, 96, of Pittsburg, Kansas passed away on March 28, 2020 at Pittsburg Health and Rehabilitation. Previously she had been a resident at Medicalodge South and had been in declining health for the past several years.
Jean was born June 12, 1923 at Chicopee, Kansas to Georgia Ruth Jack Williams (Spendlove). She was a resident of Kansas all of her life. She grew up and attended schools in Pittsburg. On September 21, 1942 she married Frank Angel just days before he left home for WWII. Upon his return to the states they moved to a farm west of Greenbush. While they were living on the farm their daughter was born. In 1957 the three of them moved to Pittsburg. In 1976 Jean and Frank moved to Frank's birthplace in Ringo. After his death in 2003 Jean made her final move back to Pittsburg to live a few doors down the street from her daughter.
She worked as a saleslady at Eddie Week's Realty in Pittsburg, a secretary at Bill Bath Realty and as a saleslady at Country Limited both in Girard.
She was a member of the DAC and the DAR. She and Frank were active members of SEK Genealogy Society, Sperry Galligar Audubon Society and the Zone 6 Garden Club. She enjoyed working with the ladies at the St. John's Quilting Guild and going out to lunch with old high school friends. She and Frank loved traveling, feeding the birds and squirrels, and polka dancing.
Survivors include her daughter Nancy Hurt and husband Clint, grandchildren Abby Hurt and Jason Hurt and great-grandson Gregory Hurt.
She was preceded in death by stillborn twin sons and her brother James Richard Williams.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 28, 2020