BRADENTON BEACH - Jim Kyle Shell, 42, passed away peacefully at his Bradenton Beach, Fl. home on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The cause of death was heart failure.
Kyle is survived by his mother Dorace Gayden Miller Shell, currently of Bradenton Beach; his daughter Kaya Sage Shell of Longmont, Co.; and his half-brother Jeff Paz, of Philadelphia, Pa. Kyle was preceded in death by his father Jim Shell of Stillwell, Ok. and his cousin Will Miller of Pittsburg, Kan. Kyle is survived by his aunts and uncles Faith and Dick Coleman and Richard and Nancy Miller of Pittsburg, Kan., Carolyn and Bill Stowers of Little Rock Ark., Connie Shell, Jerry Shell and Kathy Littledave of Stilwell. Ok. and several cousins.
Kyle was born June 2, 1977, at the Claremore Indian Hospital in Claremore, Ok. and he was very proud of his Cherokee Indian heritage. Kyle attended Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, Kan., the Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kan. and he was a life-long student at the "school of hard knocks."
Kyle was once named the Citizen of the Year Award by the Pittsburg YMCA and he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
During his lifetime Kyle lived in Pittsburg and Lawrence, Kan., Grand Junction and Fort Collins Co., Crystal River and St Petersburg, Fl. and most recently in Bradenton Beach.
Kyle worked as a river raft guide on the Rio Grande River in Creede, Co., as a ski instructor at the Powderhorn Mountain Resort in Mesa, Co., as a first mate for the Boat U.S. marine towing service, and as a disabled group home caregiver in Inverness, Fl.
Kyle was a self-taught professional musician who sang, played guitar and percussion and created the live guitar, percussion and vocal loops that made him a "looper." Kyle performed with Gracious Grooves, Buffalo Strange, Cope, Dim Applz, Tangled Mangoes and Phunk It. He also performed solo as The Kyle Shell and occasionally as a D.J. using the moniker D.J. Half Shell. Many of Kyle's musical performances can be viewed on YouTube.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, some of Kyle's cremated remains will be spread in the Gulf of Mexico and there will be a celebration of life and a benefit for Kaya at the Drift In, in Bradenton Beach.
Kyle's final resting place will be alongside family in Pittsburg, Kan.
A GoFundMe account has been established to assist with Kaya's continuing education and her desire to become a pediatrician. Online donations can be made at the "In Memory of Kyle Shell" GoFundMe page: www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-kyle-shell.
Condolences can be shared at the Brown and Sons Funeral Home website, www.brownandsonsfuneral.com and via social media on Facebook. The family requests no flowers be sent.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 10, 2019