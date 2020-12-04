Jim O'Malley
Scammon - Jim O'Malley, 78 of rural Scammon, KS died at 11:29 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Medicalodge South Nursing Home.
He was born November 2, 1942 in Pittsburg, KS the son of Phillip Harold and Ann Marie (Pomatto) O'Malley.
Jim attended School at Weir, KS where he graduated from Weir High School with the Class of 1960.
On November 26, 1966 he was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Carzoli at St Gabriel Catholic Church in Mulberry; she survives him of the home.
Jim was a farmer and stockman all his life. He farmed with his father Harold, until his father's death in 2010 and farmed with his brother Charlie until Jim was unable to farm in 2016. Jim and his wife Liz owned and operated O'Malley Fertilizer and Grain from 1980 until it sold in 1990. The O'Malley family also owned and operated the O'Malley Dairy for 61 years until the Dairy was closed in 1997.
He was a longtime member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon.
Additional survivors include his three children: Jason O'Malley of Weir, Joy Mayerske of Edmond, OK and Jody O'Malley of Pittsburg; three brothers: Phil O'Malley of rural Pittsburg, Charlie O'Malley of rural Scammon and Larry O'Malley of Independence, KS; a sister Mary Sue Schiefelbein of Pittsburg along with six grandchildren: Brody & Kieran O'Malley, Mick & Madeline Mayerske and Corbin & Cadin O'Malley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Elizabeth Ann Starns and Rose Marie Wydick and an infant brother Joseph.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Monday, December 7, 2020 at the St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon with Fr. Jeremy Huser as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Bridget's Cemetery. Informal viewing will be Sunday from 10am until 6pm at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com
. Memorials may be made to the St. Bridget's Cemetery Fund; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. All funeral Mass attendees are strongly requested to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. The church will only allow for half the regular seating. The family request no food offerings or visitors at the home, but suggests cards of sympathy instead. Services are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Weir.