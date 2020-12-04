1/1
Jim O'Malley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim O'Malley
Scammon - Jim O'Malley, 78 of rural Scammon, KS died at 11:29 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Medicalodge South Nursing Home.
He was born November 2, 1942 in Pittsburg, KS the son of Phillip Harold and Ann Marie (Pomatto) O'Malley.
Jim attended School at Weir, KS where he graduated from Weir High School with the Class of 1960.
On November 26, 1966 he was united in marriage to Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Carzoli at St Gabriel Catholic Church in Mulberry; she survives him of the home.
Jim was a farmer and stockman all his life. He farmed with his father Harold, until his father's death in 2010 and farmed with his brother Charlie until Jim was unable to farm in 2016. Jim and his wife Liz owned and operated O'Malley Fertilizer and Grain from 1980 until it sold in 1990. The O'Malley family also owned and operated the O'Malley Dairy for 61 years until the Dairy was closed in 1997.
He was a longtime member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon.
Additional survivors include his three children: Jason O'Malley of Weir, Joy Mayerske of Edmond, OK and Jody O'Malley of Pittsburg; three brothers: Phil O'Malley of rural Pittsburg, Charlie O'Malley of rural Scammon and Larry O'Malley of Independence, KS; a sister Mary Sue Schiefelbein of Pittsburg along with six grandchildren: Brody & Kieran O'Malley, Mick & Madeline Mayerske and Corbin & Cadin O'Malley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Elizabeth Ann Starns and Rose Marie Wydick and an infant brother Joseph.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Monday, December 7, 2020 at the St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Scammon with Fr. Jeremy Huser as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Bridget's Cemetery. Informal viewing will be Sunday from 10am until 6pm at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Bridget's Cemetery Fund; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. All funeral Mass attendees are strongly requested to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. The church will only allow for half the regular seating. The family request no food offerings or visitors at the home, but suggests cards of sympathy instead. Services are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Weir.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved