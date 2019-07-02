|
|
Weir-Jimmie G. Russell, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29 th in the little green house on the corner in Weir, Kansas. Jimmie was born in Weir on April 4, 1922 to Steven E. & Mary K. Russell. He was married to Martha Mardell Wright Russell on April 2, 1947. Mardell preceded him in death on February 24, 2008.
Jimmie graduated from Weir High School in 1940 and attended Independence and Parsons Junior College before entering the service. He served in WWII from 1943 to 1946 in the 106 th Infantry. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 272 for 73 years. He retired from Gulf/Chevron (Spencer Chemical) in 1984 with 35 years service.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents. Brothers, Edward, Lawrence and Warren and sister Erma Brown. Survivors include daughters Peggy Hinde (Ed) of Pittsburg, Kansas and daughter Janet Miller (Scott) of Collinsville, Oklahoma; four grandchildren Heather Wilson (Jeff), Kyle\ Rogers (Whitney), Jade Rogers (Michelle), Linsey Taylor (Josh) and eight great grandchildren (Sierra & Shelbi Wilson, Noah, Grace & Luke Rogers, Bryona & Levi Rogers and Jack Taylor.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Department of Energy Home Health care personnel of Crystal, Shelly, Jason, J. J.,Michelle, Annie, Teresa, Natasha, Dallas, Susan and Rheid. Also a special thanks to Valerie the hospice nurse.
Funeral Services will be 10:00am Wednesday July 3, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, KS with Pastors Kyle and Jade Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at the Hosey Hill Cemetery in Weir, KS.
Family will receive friends from 6-7:00pm Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, KS; friends may call after 4:00pm Tuesday. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Hosey Hill Cemetery and/or Weir United Methodist Church. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 104 W. Main St. Weir, KS 66781.
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on July 2, 2019