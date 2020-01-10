|
SHERMAN, TX - Jimmy Ray Morey, 79, of Sherman, TX, formerly of Pittsburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Homestead of Sherman.
He was born May 18, 1940, at Pittsburg, KS, the son of James Earl and Evelyn June (Marquardt) Morey. He attended local schools and graduated from Pittsburg State University.
Mr. Morey was an elementary school teacher, football coach and substitute at Washington Elementary, Joplin South Middle School and Duquesne Elementary for 35 years.
On February 24, 2013, he was united in marriage to Pat Byler at Joplin, MO. She survives of the home.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Morey is survived by one son, Treyson James Morey of Joplin, MO, three step-sons, Curtis Byler of Tioga, TX, Todd Byler (Edna) of Pottsboro, TX, and Jason Byler of Southmayd, TX, one daughter, Heidi (McCormick) Cudnik (Josh) of Overland Park, KS, a cousin, Vicky K. Stuck of Joplin, MO, and eight grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service for Mr. Morey will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m., Friday, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. The family suggests memorials be given to the Pittsburg State University Athletic Department. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 10, 2020