PITTSBURG- Jimmy Ray Mynatt, 80, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 10:06 AM, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Cherryvale Senior Living, in Cherryvale, KS.
He was born January 1, 1940, in Pittsburg, KS, to Clifford Allen and Catherine (Mignone) Mynatt. Jimmy graduated from Pittsburg High School.
Jimmy worked as a draftsman for McNally Manufacturing.
He is survived by four daughters, Marilyn Ruggles of Olathe, KS, Donna Buntain of Arma, KS, Kathy Roe of Overland Park, KS, and Susan Harrison of Overland Park, KS, two sons, Ron Mynatt of Joplin, MO, and John Mynatt of Muncie, IN; two brothers, Harold Eugene Mynatt of Pittsburg, KS, Clifford Dale Mynatt of Pittsburg, KS; 16 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jack Allen Mynatt.
A Memorial Service was held at 2:30 PM, Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary. Burial was in the Crocker Cemetery. The service was recorded and can be viewed at (brennermortuary.com) through Mr. Mynatt's obituary. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.