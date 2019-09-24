|
PITTSBURG - Jo Ann Fikes, 90, of Pittsburg, Kansas, formerly of Franklin, died at 10 A.M.
Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Guest Home Estates in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Fikes was born August 5, 1929 at Girard, Kansas the daughter of John
and Teresa Massa Poretta. Jo Ann was a homemaker who lived in Franklin most of her life. She was raised in 50 Camp and graduated from Arma High School. She was an avid Chiefs, Gorillas, Royals, and KU fan. She married Chester "Clark" Fikes on December 1, 1951 near Bentonville, Arkansas. Mr. Fikes preceded her in death February 28, 2015. Survivors include a son, John Fikes and his wife Mary of Pittsburg, Kansas, a sister, Caterina Mahanes of rural Mulberry, two grandchildren, Brett and Summer Fikes, and a great granddaughter, Kaylee Morang. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clark, and a brother, Domenic Poretta. Graveside services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at
the National Cemetery in Ft. Scott, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma. Arrangements are under direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 24, 2019