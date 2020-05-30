Jo Helen Myers Bowyer
1922 - 2020
PITTSBURG- Jo Helen Myers Bowyer, 97, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 5:00 AM, Friday, May 29, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Joplin, at Joplin,MO.
She was born October 24, 1922, at Stark, KS, to Austin M. and Leila M. (Manaugh) Myers. Jo Helen graduated from Stark High School in 1940. She then attended Chanute Junior College.
Jo Helen worked as a stenographer for the Neosho County Welfare Office and Emporia State Teachers College.
On May 17, 1943, she was united in marriage to Lawrence L. Bowyer at Yuma, AZ, He preceded her in death on June 4, 2008.
Jo Helen was a homemaker, she enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also enjoyed camping and fishing at Roaring River State Park.
Membership was held in First United Methodist Church, UMW, AARP #646, Southeast KS retired school personnel and Progresive Study Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcia Topham, Joplin, MO, two granddaughters Tabitha Putney and her husband Tony of Joplin, MO, Hannah Bowyer of Pittsburg, KS, one sister, Freda Nell Ponder of Emporia, KS; one grandson, Joel Topham and his wife April of Casville, MO; one great-granddaughter, Alexis E. Welch of Joplin, MO, and one great-grandson, Kainen M. Topham and his wife Mallory of Casville, MO.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a son, Larry A Bowyer.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Savonburg, KS. The family suggests memorials be given to the First United Methodist Church. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Morning Sun on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Cemetery
