ROLLA, MO- Joan Lucas, of Rolla, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 83.
She was born in Pittsburg, KS on January 13, 1937 to the late Robert and Helen Cronister.
On May 17, 1957 she married Donald R. Lucas. Mr. Lucas preceded her in death on April 16, 2005.
Joan was a member of the St. Patrick Catholic Church.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes her seven children, two sisters, Shirley Downing and Jeanette Gebhardt, both of Frontenac, KS; A private family Funeral Mass was held for Mrs. Lucas. Arrangements were under the direction of Null & Son Funeral Home, Rolla, MO.

Published in Morning Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Null & Son Funeral Home
1010 Kingshighway
Rolla, MO 65401
(573) 364-1200
