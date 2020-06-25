PITTSBURG- Joan M. Lowe, 88, of Pittsburg, passed away at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Medicalodge of Frontenac.

She was born June 14, 1932, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Edward and Lidye (DeRidder) Trumbule.

She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Howard Lowe on March 12, 1954 at Pittsburg, KS. He preceded her in death on January 29, 2015. Together they owned and operated Lowe's Skateway Roller Rink, also she spent many years at the Ft. Scott Roller Rink.

Membership was held in the Nazarene and Presbyterian churches. To sum it up Mrs. Lowe was a wonderful mother and homemaker.

She is survived by two sons, Dave Lowe and Elisia Lowe of Frontenac, KS, and Ron Lowe and Jill VanDieren of Pittsburg, Billy Tomasi and his wife, Kristi and their son, Tanner of Pittsburg, KS. Bill and Joan raised Billy as a child. She is also survived by her caregiver, Mendy Hamilton of Pittsburg, four nephews; Gerald Trumbule, Kenneth Wilbert, Dennis Wilbert and Bill Wilbert, and four nieces; Sharon, Susan, Joanie and Sylvia.

In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters; Francoise E. Wilbert, Raymond Trumbule, Iren Nichol and Edward Trumbule, one nephew, Jimmy Wilbert and her dog, J.J.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Brenner Mortuary, with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be given to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762.



