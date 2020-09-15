TOPEKA - Joan 'Jody' Veatch Hankammer, 95, died Friday, August 28, 2020, in Topeka, Kansas. She was born to Harry John and Marjorie Braidwood Veatch in Pittsburg, Kansas on May 10, 1925.
Jody attended schools in Pittsburg and graduated from Pittsburg High School. She graduated from The University of Kansas in 1946 with a degree in Journalism. Jody was a member of the first graduating class of K.U.'s William Allen White School of Journalism and Public Information.
After graduation, she returned to Pittsburg to work as a writer for the Pittsburg Sun and the Pittsburg Headlight. While living there, Jody met John O. (Jack) Hankammer and they were married in Pittsburg on June 5, 1948. A perfect match, they enjoyed over 66 years together.
Jody and Jack lived in Manhattan, Kansas while Jack completed his degree at Kansas State University and soon moved to Topeka for his first job. In 1953 they moved to Pittsburg where Jack started his architectural practice. A new job took them to Leawood in 1964 and then to Topeka in 1968. After retirement they moved to Hollister, Missouri and lived there until 1997, when they returned to Topeka to be near their grandchildren.
For many years Jody was the Promotion Director for KTWU. She loved promoting public television and while there initiated the station's first program guide. Later, she wrote for The Resourceful Woman, a newsletter for Everywoman's Resource Center. Jody was a community volunteer and a member of Kappa Alpha Theta, P.E.O. Chapter DV, and Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Jody's favorite pastimes included spending time with Jack, vacationing in the Ozarks, reading, writing, traveling, genealogy, collecting interesting rocks and photographing Kansas sunsets. She was always ready to help with a new project or cause and often wrote letters to champion her thoughts and ideas. She loved hosting her family and friends for holidays and special occasions. Jody will be remembered for her joyful spirit, welcoming manner, quick wit, and kind heart.
Affectionately referred to as 'Gom' by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many young friends, Jody was very involved and always interested in their lives. She loved spending time with children, reading books, hosting tea parties, or sharing a sweet treat. She was very much looking forward to the arrival of her fifth great-grandchild in November.
Her most cherished moments were spent with her family. Losing daughter Judy to cancer in 1993 was her greatest sorrow.
Jody was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Judith Veatch Brewster; her beloved husband, Jack; and their daughter, Judy. She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Hankammer Haugh (Dennis), Topeka; her son, John Veatch Hankammer (Lisa Robinson), Woodland Hills, CA; her grandchildren, Justin Haugh (Laura), Seattle, WA; Megan Haugh León (Juan Ignacio), San Jose, CA; and Kathryn Haugh Kitchens (Tyler), Dallas, TX; and her great-grandchildren, Beatrice Haugh, Sofía León, Isabel León, and Miles Kitchens; niece Mindy Brewster Briggs (Doug); nephew, Arthur Veatch Brewster (Treva), great nieces and nephews and extended family members, George and Cindy Hopper, and their children, Blake, Bradley and Bella.
A memorial service to celebrate Jody's life will be held next year at Westminster Presbyterian Church, when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1275 SW Boswell, Topeka, KS, 66604 or KTWU Public Television, 1700 SW College, Topeka, KS, 66621. To share a message with Jody's family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.