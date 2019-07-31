|
|
PECULIAR-JoAnn Frances Gerant, 76, Peculiar, Missouri departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 surrounded by love and family at the Cass Regional Medical Center, Harrisonville, Missouri.
She was born in Pittsburg, Kansas to parents Frank and Jennie (Lipasek) Fontaine. At the age of 18, she married her high school sweetheart, Michael Joe Gerant, and their adventure began. JoAnn was not just a homemaker for her family, she was the heart of it. Family was always first and foremost for her. She was always so proud of her son and her daughter was her best friend. She never missed a single school function, sports event, or dance recital for her granddaughters, even if it meant driving for hours or flying in from another state. Everyone was always welcome in her home and no one left with an empty stomach. She was always so full of love, but was also known to put up a fight for her loved ones. She had a beautiful life and her light will be missed by so many.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mike Gerant of the home; a son, Michael Gerant Jr. and wife Sheila, Peculiar, Missouri; a daughter, Jennie Gonzalez and husband Alfredo, Raymore, Missouri; 5 granddaughters, JoAnna, Rebecca, Jacqueline, Kaitlyn and Jessica; her mother, Jennie Fontaine, Harrisonville, Missouri; other relatives and many friends.
Cremation. A Celebration of Life Service will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Dickey Funeral Home with inurnment in the Peculiar Cemetery, Peculiar, Missouri following the service.
Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the or to Kansas City Hospice.
Published in Morning Sun on July 31, 2019