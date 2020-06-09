Joanne E. Spurgeon
PITTSBURG- Joanne E. Spurgeon, 69, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 12:35 AM, June 5, 2020, at Via Christi Village, Pittsburg.
She was born March 12, 1951, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of John and Evelyn Anderson.
On July 12, 1989, she was united in marriage to Steven Ray Spurgeon. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2016.
Survivors include, three brother-in-law's, Donnie Spurgeon, wife Lisa of Lawson, MO, Gene Spurgeon, wife Diana of Cameron, MO, and James Spurgeon, wife Darlene of Chula Vista, CA; two sister-in-law's, Kay Parks, husband Dwight of Cameron, MO, and Patty Parks, husband Larry of Cameron, MO; and lifelong friend, Janice Degruson and Wanda Perkins both of Pittsburg, KS.
Graveside Memorial Service will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday June 13, 2020, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with Pastor Daryl Gaddy officiating. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg
114 E. 4th Street
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
