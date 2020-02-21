|
|
PITTSBURG- Joe B. LeFever, 78, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away at 5:50 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Kansas Veteran's Home, Winfield, KS.
He was born April 12, 1941, at El Dorado, KS, the son of William F. and Betty Lou (Knollenberg) LeFever. Mr. LeFever went on to graduate from Augusta High School in 1959 and Pittsburg State University in 1967.
He served in the United States Air Force from September 6, 1962 until his Honorable Discharge on April 10, 1964.
On May 26, 1972, he was united in marriage to Patty Cooseman at Loose Park Rose Garden, Kansas City, MO. She survives of the home.
Mr. LeFever worked as a carpenter for 27 years until his retirement in 2001.
Membership was held in the First Church of the Nazarene, Masonic Lodge #187, Scottish Rite of Fort Scott and the Mirza Shrine.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Will LeFever (DeeDee) of Pittsburg, Matthew LeFever (Brandy) of Cherokee, KS, and Darin LeFever (Janna) of Overland Park, KS, and nine grandchildren; Devon, Drake, Laikyn, Olivia, Brett, Avery, Katie Beth, Luke and Claire.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. Burial will take place at a later date at the Fort Scott National Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the PittNaz-Kids Camp and/or . These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 21, 2020