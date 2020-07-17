PITTSBURG- Joe D. Deer 57, of Pittsburg, KS died 6:04pm Tuesday July 14, 2020 at the Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, KS following an illness.
Joe was born September 20, 1962 in Lawton, OK the son of George and Amelia (Haney) Deer. He has lived in Pittsburg, KS for the last 12 years. He previously lived in Seminole, OK, Tulsa, OK and Euchee, OK.
On December 30, 2015 Joe married Rebecca L. Phillips in Miami, OK; she survives at the home. Joe worked as a self-employed mechanic most all his life. Joe was a member of the Hitchitee Methodist Church in Seminole, OK; he enjoyed family and friends, working on cars, being outdoors and his dog Romeo.
Survivors include his wife; children Cory Deer and wife Amy of Lawrence, KS and Nathan Deer and wife Alicia of Tulsa, OK; siblings Ricky Deer, Daryl Deer, Melissa Deer, Georgetta Goins and Cheri Deer; grandchildren Tatum, Echo, Easton, Avery and Sadie Deer.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kitty Deer and step-children Sara Phillips and Vinnie Lorenzo.
A Celebration of Life will be from 6-8:00pm Friday July 17, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS with Ricky Deer officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Seminole, Oklahoma. Friends may call the funeral home after 1:00pm Friday. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the SEK Humane Society. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
