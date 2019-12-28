|
ENID, OK - Joe T. Seymour, 90, of Enid, Oklahoma, and a former Pittsburg, Mound Valley, and Parsons resident, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019 at his home in Enid.
He was born on July 26, 1929 at Mound Valley, Kansas to Otis and Velma (Aikens) Seymour. He grew up at Mound Valley and attended schools there. At age 17 he began working for the Katy Railroad in Parsons. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1953.
Following his military service Joe began working in the oil fields on the oil rigs. In 1969 he started working as a security guard for Pinkertons in Wichita. He also worked security in Portland, OR, Tulsa, OK, Bartlesville, OK, Joplin, MO, Carthage, MO, and Shreveport, LA. Most recently he worked security at Jakes Fireworks in Pittsburg. He also drove the care van for Via Christi before retiring, so he could care for his wife, Bonnie.
Joe and Bonnie F. Hudkins were married on August 7, 1950 at Oswego, Kansas. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2005. Joe and Bonnie will long be remembered for their faith, generosity, and kindness to all who knew them.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Rita Jo Young, and her husband, Gene of Enid, OK; his grandson, David Joe Bates of Enid, OK; and his daughter, Joey Lynn Bates of Enid, OK; his granddaughter, Kristin Seymour of Tulsa, OK; and two sisters, Jane Peyton and Beverly Morrison of Coffeyville, KS. He was preceded in death by four children and two grandsons.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Springhill Cemetery Patio with Pastor Donnie Talent officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call the funeral home at their convenience. Memorials are suggested to the Victory Life Church in Pittsburg and these may be left at or mailed to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home 112 N. 26th St. P.O. Box 942 Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019