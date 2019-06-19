|
GIRARD-John A. Hocevar, 71, of Girard, died at 9:50 p.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg
John was born to Leo and Rita (Welsh) Hocevar on January 12, 1948 in Girard, Kansas. He attended Beulah Grade School, Girard Junior High School, and graduated from Girard Rural High School in 1966.
John served his country as a SSGT in the United States Air Force. He served 13 months in the Republic of Viet Nam.
John was a life member of the Brown-Bishop Post No. 704, Veterans of Foreign Wars and a 50 year member of the George C. Brown Post No. 26, American Legion. He held every officer position in the post and served 8 terms as Commander.
John was also a member of the SNPJ Lodge No. 225.
After his discharge, John attended Pittsburg State University and received his BS Degree in 1976.
John worked as an electrical engineer for McNally Manufacturing in Pittsburg for 17 years. He then worked for O'Sullivan Industries in Lamar, Missouri as a plant engineer for 10 years. He then worked for Atkinson Industries.
John married Beverly Hartog Stolte on June 6, 1981 in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard. She survives of the home.
John enjoyed his family, fishing with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events, American Legion youth projects, and dancing and day trips with Beverly.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, Beverly, of the home, are his daughter, Lisa (Stolte) Eastwood, and her husband, Kyle, of Parker, Kansas; his sons, Todd Stolte, and his wife, Susan, of Baxter Springs, Kansas and Douglas Hocevar of Pittsburg; his brother, Danny Hocevar, and his wife, Debbie, of Girard; his sisters, Marlene Ashbacker, and her husband, Steve, and Maurene Varsolona, and her husband, John, both of Frontenac, Kansas; his grandchildren, Travis Cannon, and his wife, Shelby, Makenzie Eastwood, Pierce Stolte, and Micah Eastwood; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Stephanie Ashbacker Wilson.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Girard with Pastor Mark Wenzelburger officiating. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the Brown-Bishop Post No. 704, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the George C. Brown Post No. 26, American Legion.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m., Thursday until service time at the church. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m.Wednesday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the George C. Brown Post No. 26, Youth Fund and these may be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneral services.com
Published in Morning Sun on June 19, 2019