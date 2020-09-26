JOPLIN, MO - Retired KCS Engineer John Arthur Wettstein, 83, of Joplin, MO (formally of Liberal, MO), safely completed his journey on the railway to heaven, September 23, 2020, as he rode the rails through heaven's pearly gates and into the depot for his final destination. He was greeted in heaven by our Lord and Savior, as well as his parents Henry and Dorothy Wettstein (Renn), and his sister Judy Nicholas (Wettstein). Upon his arrival he was also welcomed by members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, which John served as Union President for 9 out of the 25 years he worked for KCS. He came out of retirement to job coach over 100 young adults at Preferred Family Services, specializing in job coaching those with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

John was surrounded with love by his family, devoted wife of 63 years Fern Wettstein (Neuschafer), his sister Patsy Badnin (Wettstein), his three loving daughters Pam Levi, Trudy Peterson and husband Mark Peterson, Susan Espinoza-Sanders and husband Paul Espinoza, his six grandchildren Brandon Levi, Kristin Peterson, Kaitlin Briner (Peterson) & husband Kevin Briner, Christopher Peterson, Layla Espinoza, Alexis Espinoza, and great grandson Graham Arthur Briner who will carry on his middle name.

John's celebration of life will begin on September 28, at Parker Mortuary in Joplin, MO. The Viewing will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday evening, with Masonic Rites at 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday morning, September 29, family and friends will continue to celebrate John's life, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Parker Mortuary in Joplin, MO, followed by a procession to the Liberal Cemetery in Liberal, MO for burial services and a release of balloons.

A mask that covers your nose and mouth is required inside Parker Mortuary.



