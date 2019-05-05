|
PITTSBURG-John B. (Jack) Barnett, Professor Emeritus at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS passed away April 29, 2019 in Joplin, MO.
He was born on May 16, 1934 to J.B. and Tera (Baughman) Barnett of Gainesvile, TX. He graduated from Gainesville High School in 1951. He worked in the Hico TX school district from 1955-1966 and served as a teacher, coach, and high school principal. Jack served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany, from August 1956 until July of 1958 when he was honorably discharged.
Jack lived a very fulfilled life and fondly told his family members stories about his childhood in Texas. He loved Pittsburg from the time he moved here in 1968. He was tremendously involved in the community and school districts. One of his greatest joys was working with teachers and students. Jack taught at PSU for 31 years. He was the Department Chairman of the College of Education from 1968-1993. He was the president of the Faculty Senate for two years, the Economic Education Center Graduate Council for 10 years, and state president of the Kansas Career Education Council. Jack was also involved with USD 250. He was a Board of Education member and elected president three times. He was the PHS Principal from 1987-1989, and in 1995. He was the state president of Large District Forum of KS School Board Association.
Jack was also heavily involved within the community. He served on the Board of Directors at the Kansas Teachers Credit Union, he was Volunteer of the Year at the YMCA, and was an aqua size instructor at the YMCA for 10 years.
Jack married the love of his life, Charlotte, in 1988. He will be remembered by family and friends as gentlemanly, personable, kind, loyal, and loving. Jack never met a stranger and never forgot a face.
Until Jack's failing health, he and his wife loved traveling and antiquing. His love of antiquing lead to his ownership of several booths around the four-state area.
Jack is survived by his wife, Charlotte, two sons, Jim Kirk (Linda) and John Patrick (Sherri) Barnett, two step daughters, Erin (Edward) Ross and Megan Graham, grandchildren, Ella, Sophie, Molly Graham, Annabelle, Max Ross, Krista (James) Strunk, Jamie (Mike) Higgs, Kurtis (Emily), Josh (Randi), Andrew (Victoria), Amy and Matthew Barnett, and nine great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, (May 11) at the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg, KS, with Rev. Mark Chambers officiating. The family suggests memorials to the Stained-Glass Fund at the First United Methodist Church and/or Pittsburg State University Athletics. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg. KS.
Published in Morning Sun on May 5, 2019