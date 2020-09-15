PITTSBURG - John B. Fontaine, Jr., 65 of Pittsburg, KS died Sept. 10, 2020 at the Via Christi Hospital.
He was born May 1, 1955 the son of John B., Sr. and Helen Louise (Massey) Fontaine.
On February 25, 2003 he was united in marriage to Amy Bennett in Miami, OK; she survives him of the home.
John was a self employed General Contractor for many years.
Additional survivors include a son: Tommy Fontaine of Pittsburg, six daughters: Michelle McClure of Pittsburg, Ashley Fontaine of Pittsburg, Alyssa Bennett of Joplin, MO, Kirsten Linville of Houston, TX, Kelsey Garcia of Holton, KS and Markayah Foster of Searcy, AR; an aunt Elizabeth Mangile of Pittsburg; 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, paternal grandparents Louie & Faye Fontaine, maternal grandparents Walter & Helen Bernice (Spicer) Massey and an Uncle Douglas Massey.
Funeral services will be 2pm Saturday Sept 19, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg. Family will receive friends one hour before the services from 1pm-2pm. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
