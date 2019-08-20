|
PITTSBURG - John Emerson Vilela, 44, of Pittsburg, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.
He is survived by his son, John Emerson Vilela II, of Joplin, MO; his father, Randy Vilela of Pittsburg, KS, his mother, Christine Vilela of Saint Cloud, MN; a sister, Courtney Vilela of Saint Paul, MN; his nephews, Tommy, Quinn and Bodhi; his grandmother, Carrie Vilela of, Kapaa, Hawaii.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Vilela, his grandmother, Joan (Hospers) Emerson, and his grandfather, Dr. Edwin Emerson.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Frisco Event Center located at 210 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 20, 2019