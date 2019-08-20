Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Vilela
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Emerson Vilela

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Emerson Vilela Obituary
PITTSBURG - John Emerson Vilela, 44, of Pittsburg, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.

He is survived by his son, John Emerson Vilela II, of Joplin, MO; his father, Randy Vilela of Pittsburg, KS, his mother, Christine Vilela of Saint Cloud, MN; a sister, Courtney Vilela of Saint Paul, MN; his nephews, Tommy, Quinn and Bodhi; his grandmother, Carrie Vilela of, Kapaa, Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Vilela, his grandmother, Joan (Hospers) Emerson, and his grandfather, Dr. Edwin Emerson.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Frisco Event Center located at 210 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.