Brenner Mortuary - Pittsburg
114 E. 4th Street
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600

John Granville Fox

John Granville Fox Obituary
MCCUNE - John Granville Fox, 55, of rural McCune, passed away unexpectedly Sunday February 16th near his farm in McCune Ks.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary. A private burial will be at a later date in the McCune City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM at the Brenner Mortuary. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 19, 2020
