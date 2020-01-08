Home

Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Louisburg
120 South Broadway
Louisburg, KS 66053
John J. Murnane Obituary
John J. Murnane, 76, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed peacefully January 5, 2020, after an extended illness.
Visitation will be 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Louisburg Chapel. Burial in the Louisburg Cemetery.
He leaves behind his wife JoAnn of 49 years, his children, his grandchildren, his brothers, Joe (Rose Marie) Murnane and Tom Murnane, his sisters, Fran Rutledge, Dorothy (Vic) Kroenke, Marge Abraham, Marilyn (Earl) Rogers and Esther (Bob) Behrend and scores of nieces and nephews and very close friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests supporting your community blood drive by being a donor or make a memorial contribution to the Leukemia Research Foundation or the KU Cancer Center Drug Discovery Innovation C/O Dengel & Son Mortuary P.O. box 669 Louisburg, KS.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
