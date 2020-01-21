|
GIRARD - John W. Parrish, 91, of Girard, Kansas died at 9:37 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Westridge Assisted Living in Girard, Kansas.
Mr. Parrish was born October 27, 1928 in Craig County, Oklahoma the son of Walter and Ida Elliott Parrish. John was a retired farmer and also had worked for Spencer Chemical for 13 years. He was raised in Chetopa and Arcadia and graduated from Arcadia High School. He had lived in the Cato and Arcadia area most of his life. He married Vera Irene Simpson on July 29, 1950 in Girard. He was a member of the Arcadia Christian Church and later the First Christian Church in Pittsburg and a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge in Wichita.
Survivors include his wife Vera of Girard, two sons, Walter Parrish and his wife Donnetta and their children Brian and Michael of Texas, Wayne Parrish and his wife Christie of Arcadia, a daughter, Janet Van Leeuwen and her husband Mark of St. Paul, Kansas, grandchildren, Daniel Parrish, Angela King, Jenny Dugan, and Tara Rogers, and fourteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Frank and Neal Parrish, and a sister, Ruth Eggen.
Funeral services will be at 11 A.M. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Pat Nixon officiating. Burial will be at the Girard Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 P.M. Wednesday at the Bedene Chapel at Arma. The family suggests memorials to the Harry Hynes Hospice. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 21, 2020