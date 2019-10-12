|
PITTSBURG - Dr. John Paul White, 76, of Pittsburg died on September 8, 2019, at Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg, Kan.
He was born July 25, 1943, to William Herbert White and Geneva Virginia Blackwell
Hamey White in Kansas City, Mo. He married Rebecca Ann Atherton White on May 21, 1971. The couple had no children, resolving instead to be the best aunt and uncle possible.
He studied at the University of Kansas, later earning his medical degree from the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was a practicing psychiatrist for more than 40 years. He served in the mental health department at Mt. Carmel Hospital, now Ascension Via Christi, for 17 years, and on board of the Kansas Psychological Association. He was medical director of Girard Medical Health Center's senior behavioral health unit (2009-2017).
John enjoyed boats, skeet shooting, and photography. He was a car enthusiast, at one time owning seven cars. He was a member of the Crestwood Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf. The Whites also loved dogs, especially Norwegian elkhounds. John did not like to fly, but he and Rebecca enjoyed long road trips to visit friends and family throughout the United States.
John and Rebecca served as a host family for several international students through Pittsburg State University's International Friends of Pittsburg program. They remained in touch with many of the students, several of whom have gone on to achieve important positions around the world. The Whites were generous with their time and affection; many of their friends fondly remember weekends spent at their lake house on Grand Lake in Oklahoma. John's sister Geneva characterized him as "a bridge over troubled waters," saying he affected the lives of many people, even beyond his wide circle of friends and colleagues. John and Becky also offered their generous hospitality to the staff and Sisters of St. Joseph serving at Mt. Carmel Hospital.
He is survived by his brother, Herbert White, of Winnetka, Ill.; a sister, Geneva White, of Bella Vista, Ark.; and his wife Rebecca, who now lives with family in Kentucky.
John and Becky's friends invite you to a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 12, 2019