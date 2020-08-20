1/1
John Richard Stich
1937 - 2020
FRONTENAC- John Richard Stich, 83, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Oakview Estates in Frontenac, Kansas. Born July 22, 1937, to Oscar and Esther (Greve) Stich, John was a lifelong farmer in Thayer, Kansas. He recently celebrated 62 years of marriage to Betty Chase.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Stich, daughter Nancy (Jim) Peterson of Pittsburg, David (Katrina) Stich of Chanute, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings, Gerald (Donna) Stich of Augusta and Jane O'Mahen of Oracle, Arizona. He was preceded in death by son Steven Stich and his wife Mary, brothers William Stich, Francis Stich, and sister Cecilia Porter.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Zion Lutheran Church in Chanute, with burial to follow at Harrison Chapel Cemetery near Thayer. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Memorials have been suggested to either the American Heart Association or the Zion Lutheran Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720

Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
