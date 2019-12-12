|
|
PITTSBURG - John Rogers, Jr, 101, of Pittsburg passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Medicalodge South.
He was born November 16, 1918 in Scammon, Kansas to John H. and Claudia (James) Rogers. The family lived in Scammon, KS, and Mindenmines, Missouri for several years before moving to Pittsburg where he graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1936.
John met Vola Marie Johnson at the Weir Homecoming Parade and they were united in marriage at Joplin, Missouri on November 11, 1939. They were married 71 years until her death in 2011.
John started work as a Locomotive Fireman at the Kansas City Southern Railroad in 1940. He was drafted in the Army from 1944 through 1946 serving in the ETO. After discharge, John returned to the railroad and was promoted to an Engineer until retiring in 1980 with 40 years of service.
John loved to travel and he and Vola went to Europe and Mexico several times as well as many fun adventures in the US.
John attended First Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include two daughters Linda Richardson (Ellis) of Pittsburg and Pamela Potter of Overland Park, KS. Four granddaughters; Tysha Van Becelaere (Dennis) of Pittsburg, Polly Cicero of Pittsburg, Candice Diddle (Jerry) of Overland Park, KS, and Dr. Amy Potter (Schmutz) of Savannah, GA (Dr. Phillip Schmutz of Pensacola, FL.); Eight great grandchildren Jesse Niebaum of Sacramento, CA, Xander Van Becelaere of Pittsburg, Samantha Cicero and Ty Cicero of Pittsburg, Christina Diddle of San Ramon, CA, 2nd Lieutenant Matthew Diddle (Claire) of Kansas City, MO, Christopher Diddle and Nicolas Diddle, both of Overland Park, KS; Two nephews Dr. David Crain (Louise) of Sioux Falls, SD, and Dr. Kevin Hiatt of Kansas City; He also leaves behind his beloved cats, Beggar and Baby.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Louise Crain, and son-in law, David Potter.
The family would like to thank his caregivers. Kathy Bass has been caring for him since 2012. She was instrumental in keeping him in his home as long as possible and continued care until his death. Also, Sue Ann Gilmore and Amy Marshall provided home care until he entered the rest home.
A Celebration of Life will be held in early January 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Jim Sukraw officiating. A private family burial was held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 12, 2019