PITTSBURG - John Rogers, Jr, 101, of Pittsburg passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Medicalodge South.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Jim Sukraw officiating. A private family burial was held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 28, 2019