John W. Garner
Pittsburg - John W. Garner, 76, of Pittsburg, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 30, 1943 at Miami, Oklahoma to Jess F. and Myrtle V. (Bradbury) Garner. He graduated from Riverton High School, before attending Labette Community College enrolled in the Law Enforcement program. He later graduated from the Law Enforcement Academy in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Mr. Garner served in the Vietnam War in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962.
He was united in marriage to Judith Aikman. They have celebrated 25 years together.
John was baptized in the Nazarene Church in Independence, Kansas. Membership was held in the Masonic Lodge #433, Scottish Rite and Midian Shrine of Wichita, Kansas.
In addition to his wife, Judith Garner of the home, he is survived by a son, John Garner, Jr of St. Louis, Missouri; five daughters, Bernice Wintrow of Greenville, Ohio, Johna Sainsbury and Tonya Christianson both of Salt Lake City, Utah, Bryna Mason of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Wendy Schwaub of Blanchard, Oklahoma; a step-son, Troy Aikman of Pittsburg; a step-daughter, Shelly Aikman-Serage of Grove, Oklahoma; a brother, Richard Garner of Baxter Springs, Kansas; one sisters, Ruby Power of Miami, Oklahoma; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jim and Jerry Garner, and a sister Virginia Howard.
A Private family graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at Crocker Cemetery, southeast of Pittsburg with Dan Muter, minister officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to the SEK Humane Society Spay and Neuter program. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.