MULBERRY - John W. Massa, 85, passed away surrounded by family Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Girard Medical Center after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
He was born April 19, 1934 to Victor and Mary (Pepina) Massa on the family farm south of Mulberry. He attended Mulberry schools and Kansas State Teachers College (PSU) where he played football.
On August 4th, 1956, he married Rosemary "Sis" Barone. She survives at Westridge Assisted Living in Girard, KS.
John was a farmer and rancher all his life. He was a Pioneer Seed dealer for many years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Popsi."
He was a lifelong member of the Mulberry United Presbyterian Church.
Survivors, in addition to his wife, are his son, Mick Massa and wife, Lorain, of Mulberry; his daughter, Diana Elnicki and husband, Rick, of Pittsburg; his grandchildren, Cody Elnicki, Alaina Holmes and husband, Ray, Kayla Pruitt and husband, BJ, Brice Elnicki and wife, Sarah, Ashley Elnicki and husband, Andy Wachter, Blake Massa and wife, Barbara; his great-grandchildren, Jake and Bailey Holmes, Easton and Mason Pruitt, and Knox and Finn Elnicki; his sisters, Norma Bezinque and Dorothy Matthews, and his brother, Robert "Nook" Massa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Antone "Tony" Massa, Victor "Buck" Massa, and Richard "Ink" Massa, and sisters, Margaret "Rita" Leist and Lucille Benke.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd at 2:00 at the Bedene Funeral home in Arma, KS with the Reverend Bob Cuthbertson officiating. Burial will be at the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. A visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 1st at the Bedene Funeral Home in Arma. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to the Mulberry Funeral Dinner Fund or the Mulberry City Park. Donations may be sent to the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, KS 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 31, 2019