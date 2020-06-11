FRONTENAC- John William "Bill" Price, 85, of Frontenac, KS, passed away at 10:43 AM, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his residence.

A service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary with Dan Muter officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the start of the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.

