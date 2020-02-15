|
MULBERRY - Joseph Allen James, 83, of Mulberry, KS, passed away at 3:00 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Via Christi Village, at Pittsburg, KS.
He was born October 7, 1936, at Arcadia, KS, to Arlie and Darlene (Hartley) James.
Joe graduated from Mulberry High School in 1954. After high school he joined the United States Marine Corp Reserves and then transferred to the United State Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1960.
In 1960 he was united in marriage to Judith L. Bevans. She preceded him in death on March 15, 1982.
Joe worked at Cessna, then Boeing in Wichita and California until his retirement in 1991. He returned to Mulberry in 1998.
He is survived by a son, Jeffrey James (Kay) of Frontenac, KS; a granddaughter, Heather Horton (Roger) of Pittsburg, KS; a sister, Crettia M. Fawcett (Dick) of Grove, OK; Close friends, Connie Monohon, Hailey, Christopher, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and a sister, Gloria V. James.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Brenner Mortuary. A private family burial will take place at the Rosebank Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the S.E.K. Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 15, 2020