Joseph Arthur Reagan, 85, of La Grange, TX. passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 after a long illness at North Cypress Medical Center, Cypress, TX.
Joseph was born in Wichita, KS. on Dec. 23, 1933, the son of Maurice Vinton Reagan and Katie Alleen Drummins.
He was married to "his beautiful bride", Ruth Sanders Reagan, and they had just celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.
Joe graduated from Pittsburg High in Pittsburg, KS in 1952 after becoming an All-State football player and helping his team win the state championship. He worked for Kay Jewelers then owned Reagan Insurance Agency, both in Ponca City, OK. He dedicated much of his life proudly serving as a Commissioner of youth sports and was a favored official of football, baseball, and wrestling. After moving to Houston in 1987, Joe led his football officiating crew in 5A playoffs. He later ran his own RV repair shop in Houston, TX, Dewey, OK., and Rockport, TX. before retiring in 2012. From then on, he fished!
Joe is survived by his wife; three sons: Michael Reagan of Spring, TX., Rex Anderson and wife Chris of Katy, TX., and Casey Anderson and wife Melody of Ponca City, OK.; brother-in-law Dale Sanders of Newport Beach, CA.; grandchildren: Aaron Reagan of NYC, NY., Andi Saha and husband Mark of Richardson, TX., Andrew and Emily Lucas of Katy, TX., Dylan and Jacob Anderson of Katy, TX., and Kirstyn Anderson of Ponca City, OK.
He is also survived by his nieces: Brita Ferm and family, Kersti Carney and husband Chris and family, and Cindi Ferm Reagan Smith and husband Mal and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Ferm.
To honor Joe's love for fishing, a joyful "Celebration Fish Fry" will be held at 1:00p.m. on September 7th at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 1215 N. Von Minden, La Grange, TX.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1215 N. Von Minden, La Grange, TX 78945.
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 28, 2019