JOPLIN- Joseph Dale Adams, 77, of Joplin, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 26, 2020 after a brief but gallant battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Diane Reid Adams, who he married June 4, 2016.

Joseph was born July 29, 1942 in Pittsburg, Kansas to Harold and Viola Adams, who preceded him in death. Additional survivors include a son Joseph Adams, Joplin; a stepson Robert Reid Roney (Grace) of Yorkville, IL, a stepdaughter Heather McBride (Sean) of Joplin, and a brother-in-law Robert Reid of Joplin.

He was a 1960 graduate of Pittsburg High School and attended Kansas State Teachers College. He was then employed by Gulf Chemical, Foodtown stores, and the City of Pittsburg Public Works Department.

Joe was a member of First Community Church of Joplin and Southwest Missouri Fur Company Mountain Man Rendezvous Group, which he enjoyed immensely. He was an avid black powder shooter and enjoyed participating in pre-1840's rendezvous. He and Diane loved to travel with their little Yorkie, Samuel, in their travel trailer and with the Freeman Advantage group.

There will be a celebration of Joe's life on Saturday, July 11th at 10:00 a.m. in an outdoor service at First Community Church. Participants are encouraged to dress in casual attire. Memorial donations may be made to the First Community Church, 2007 East 15th Street, Joplin, MO 64801. Visitation will be Friday, July 10th from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Parker Mortuary.



