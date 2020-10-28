1/1
Joseph Earl Gintner
1930 - 2020
FRONTENAC - Joseph Earl Gintner also known as "Papa Joe" to his grandkids, 89, of Frontenac, KS died at 3:20 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born on November 4, 1930 to John and Mildred (Ward) Gintner in Yale, KS.
Joe was a graduate of Frontenac high school. He worked as a Supervisor for KDOT and retired after 45 years of service. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post #43 of Frontenac.
He married Donna Joy Brock on September 20, 1952 in Frontenac.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing and gardening. He was an avid Ku and Frontenac Raiders fan and always loved listening to the Raiders game on sports radio.
Joe's most precious joy was spending time with his two granddaughters.
Survivors include, two sons; Steve and wife Patty Gintner of Frontenac, KS, J.J Gintner of Frontenac, KS, daughter; Janelle and husband Mike Pyle of Frontenac, KS, two grandchildren; Lydia and Hattie Pyle and numerous nephews and nieces.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, parents, three brothers; Jack Gintner, Alfred Gintner, Glen Roy Gintner and sister; RoseMarie Stanley.
A Graveside service will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Frontenac, KS.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6-7 PM at the Friskel Funeral Home in Frontenac.
Memorials may be made to the Harry Hynes Hospice; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.friskelfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Friskel Funeral Home of Frontenac, KS.

Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Friskel Funeral Home
OCT
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
October 27, 2020
