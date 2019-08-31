|
FRONTENAC - Joseph F. Cicero, 85 of Tucson, Arizona, passed away, August 9, 2019 in Tucson. He was born in Frontenac, KS on March 14, 1934. He moved to Tucson, August, 1959.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Cicero and his mother, Stella (Leska) Cicero and a sister, Marian Cicero.
Joe is survived by his wife Janet (Herd) Cicero, daughter Kellie (Jerry) Bell, son Patrick Cicero, sister Marilyn (John) Sarley, Frontenac, one brother Marvin (Pat) Cicero, Joplin, Missouri, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army from 1954 to 1962.
Joe was a member of the Frontenac American Legion Post #43 of Frontenac, KS. and St. Joseph Catholic Church of Tucson, Arizona. He received a B.S and M.S. in education from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS. with additional coursework taken at the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Western Washington State College.
Joe spent 32 years teaching graphic arts and printing at Pueblo High School in Tucson, Arizona. He also taught printing for the manpower training program, TUSD adult evening school and was a part-time associate professor for Pima Community College during his career.
In 1998 he received a Lyle Isabel award from the Tucson Lithographers Association. In 2004 the TUDS school board renamed the Pueblo High School technology building as "The Joseph F. Cicero Technology Building". In 2005 he OUtstanding Alumni award was presented to him by Frontenac High School in Frontenac, Ks.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 31, 2019